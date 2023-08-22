Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $304,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

