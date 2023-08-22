Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $3,637,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

