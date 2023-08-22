Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $524.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.79. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

