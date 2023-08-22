Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $323,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

