Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.