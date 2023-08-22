Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $406,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Rambus were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

