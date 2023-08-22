Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $455,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $333.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.61 and its 200 day moving average is $321.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

