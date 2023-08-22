Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $472,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.