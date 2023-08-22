Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $513,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.75 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $241,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.