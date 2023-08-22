Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $522,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 613.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 48.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 205,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 305,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 63,352 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,796 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

