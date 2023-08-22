Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 308.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,820. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.