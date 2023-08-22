Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $252.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,569 shares of company stock valued at $15,557,559. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

