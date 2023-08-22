Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $258,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,038 shares of company stock worth $23,501,530 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $503.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.