Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,891 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.03. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

