Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 648 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $131,454,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 299,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,738,000 after buying an additional 158,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

