Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,625,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONTO opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $126.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,309 shares of company stock valued at $565,068. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

