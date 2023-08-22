Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 411.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
