Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,020 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $451.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.20 and its 200-day moving average is $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

