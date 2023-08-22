Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 216 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $452.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.