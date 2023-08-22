Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

