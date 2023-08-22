Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

