Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 417,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 665,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

