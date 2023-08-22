holoride (RIDE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,330.10

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $62,330.10 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.87 or 0.06382976 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01538884 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $81,622.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

