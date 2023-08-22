Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 20 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £146.20 ($186.53).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.40), for a total transaction of £373,762.18 ($476,859.12).

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 705 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £155.10 ($197.88).

On Monday, June 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($190.30).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 714.80 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 692.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 690.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 965.95, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($6.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 761.40 ($9.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,837.84%.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.95) to GBX 755 ($9.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.10) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.58).



Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

