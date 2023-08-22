HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $34.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.