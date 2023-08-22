iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on September 15th

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.765 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of IAG opened at C$84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.63. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$67.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90.

In other iA Financial news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. In other iA Financial news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Desjardins downgraded iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.14.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

