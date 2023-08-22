InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO Acquires $1,850,000.00 in Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,979,122,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 28.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

