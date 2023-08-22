Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys 116,944 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 116,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £21,049.92 ($26,856.24).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Richard Bernstein purchased 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,620.06).

Insig AI Stock Performance

Shares of Insig AI stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -320.83 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.95. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.91 ($0.46).

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool provides insights, analysis and engagement, methodologies, and auditable and transparent solutions. Its bespoke data science solutions offer NLP scoring and bespoke ESG ratings metrics, to enhance investment strategies.

