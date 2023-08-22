Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

