Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

