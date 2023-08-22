Intech Investment Management LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,106 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

