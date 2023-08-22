Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 56,962 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.