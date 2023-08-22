Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TRV stock opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.