Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.60 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.