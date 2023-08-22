Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 59,892 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,892 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $232.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.