Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICE. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,767 shares of company stock worth $1,196,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

