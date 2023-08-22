Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $488.26 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.02. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,467,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

