Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $286.67 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.78.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

