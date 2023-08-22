Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

