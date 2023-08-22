Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 852,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 139,649 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

