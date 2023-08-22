Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 852,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 139,649 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.