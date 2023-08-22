Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1191 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 99,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.