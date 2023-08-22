Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMO stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

