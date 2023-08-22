Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

