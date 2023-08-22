Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

