Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,635 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 631.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 66,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

