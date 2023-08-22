Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 384,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 456,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 329,499 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

