Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 139,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.