Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $20.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

