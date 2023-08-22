Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 430,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

