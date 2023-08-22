Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSMT opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

